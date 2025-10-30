GarudaX (GRDX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00433009 24H High $ 0.00447207 All Time High $ 0.00593594 Lowest Price $ 0.00183371 Price Change (1H) -1.24% Price Change (1D) +0.34% Price Change (7D) +4.15%

GarudaX (GRDX) real-time price is $0.00435809. Over the past 24 hours, GRDX traded between a low of $ 0.00433009 and a high of $ 0.00447207, showing active market volatility. GRDX's all-time high price is $ 0.00593594, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00183371.

In terms of short-term performance, GRDX has changed by -1.24% over the past hour, +0.34% over 24 hours, and +4.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GarudaX (GRDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 187.43K$ 187.43K $ 187.43K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 415.03K$ 415.03K $ 415.03K Circulation Supply 43.05M 43.05M 43.05M Total Supply 95,329,657.0 95,329,657.0 95,329,657.0

The current Market Cap of GarudaX is $ 187.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GRDX is 43.05M, with a total supply of 95329657.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 415.03K.