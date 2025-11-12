GarudaX (GRDX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GarudaX (GRDX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GarudaX (GRDX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GarudaX (GRDX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 147.32K $ 147.32K $ 147.32K Total Supply: $ 95.33M $ 95.33M $ 95.33M Circulating Supply: $ 43.05M $ 43.05M $ 43.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 326.21K $ 326.21K $ 326.21K All-Time High: $ 0.00593594 $ 0.00593594 $ 0.00593594 All-Time Low: $ 0.00183371 $ 0.00183371 $ 0.00183371 Current Price: $ 0.00342189 $ 0.00342189 $ 0.00342189 Learn more about GarudaX (GRDX) price Buy GRDX Now!

GarudaX (GRDX) Information GarudaX (GRDX) is the native utility token of Garuda DeFi, a decentralized finance platform operating on the Terra Classic network. It serves as the primary medium of exchange within the ecosystem, enabling users to pay for services, transaction fees, and platform utilities. GRDX incorporates a deflationary model, where a portion of tokens is periodically buyback and burned to reduce supply over time. GarudaX (GRDX) is the native utility token of Garuda DeFi, a decentralized finance platform operating on the Terra Classic network. It serves as the primary medium of exchange within the ecosystem, enabling users to pay for services, transaction fees, and platform utilities. GRDX incorporates a deflationary model, where a portion of tokens is periodically buyback and burned to reduce supply over time. Official Website: https://garuda-defi.org/ Whitepaper: https://garudauniverse.gitbook.io/garudax-token-usdgrdx

GarudaX (GRDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GarudaX (GRDX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GRDX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GRDX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GRDX's tokenomics, explore GRDX token's live price!

GRDX Price Prediction Want to know where GRDX might be heading? Our GRDX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GRDX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!