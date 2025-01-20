GAIM Studio Price (GAIM)
The live price of GAIM Studio (GAIM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 978.10K USD. GAIM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GAIM Studio Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 386.66K USD
- GAIM Studio price change within the day is -28.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of GAIM Studio to USD was $ -0.000386363197057098.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GAIM Studio to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GAIM Studio to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GAIM Studio to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000386363197057098
|-28.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GAIM Studio: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.36%
-28.30%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gaim Studio is a game development studio specialized in creating games for AI Agents. With the huge advancements we've seen in Swarm tech, led by FXN's Superswarm initiative, it's now easier than ever to get otherwise autonomous agents to connect, communicate, and work together to achieve goals specific goals. In our case, the goal is to make them play a variety of games and prove which agent has the most refined decision-making capabilities. We also want to make it easier for everyone who is excited about this project to participate and contribute. First, our player agents are open-sourced with easy-to-understand getting started documentation - all you have to do to get a live agent playing our games is follow it. Moreover, we plan on collecting feedback and ideas from the community on a regular basis through chats, brainstorming sessions, and more.
