FROGGER Price (FROGGER)
The live price of FROGGER (FROGGER) today is 0.00053963 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 541.39K USD. FROGGER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FROGGER Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FROGGER price change within the day is -17.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the FROGGER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of FROGGER to USD was $ -0.000117004173967391.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FROGGER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FROGGER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FROGGER to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000117004173967391
|-17.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FROGGER: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.63%
-17.81%
-26.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Frogger Token Positioned to Lead the Next Memecoin Run! Frogger enters a space that has already seen great successes from frog-themed meme coins such as Pepe ($PEPE) Apu Apustaja ($APU) FWOG ($FWOG) HOPPY ($HOPPY) and many more! Frog memecoins are established within the decentralised space and have been consistently set in motion by high profile references to the Pepe meme. These mentions have been made by the likes Elon Musk and even Donald Trump. Frogger is setting the trend and aligning itself in a similar manner which led these memecoins to billions in market cap. A key differentiator for Frogger is its broad token distribution—less than 55% is held by the top 100 holders, with Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin as the largest holder. This distribution resembles other memecoins such as $DOGE $PEPE and $SHIBA before they went parabolic. Recognition and Growing credibility Frogger has already captured attention and recognition amongst multiple social media influencers and content creators. This was expected as Frogger has History, Culture and Relevance.
