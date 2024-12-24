FREE Shayne Coplan Price (EAGLE)
The live price of FREE Shayne Coplan (EAGLE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 402.88K USD. EAGLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FREE Shayne Coplan Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 62.72K USD
- FREE Shayne Coplan price change within the day is -0.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.95M USD
During today, the price change of FREE Shayne Coplan to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FREE Shayne Coplan to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FREE Shayne Coplan to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FREE Shayne Coplan to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.40%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-74.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FREE Shayne Coplan: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.97%
-0.40%
-29.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The FBI raided the home of the chief executive of the predictive betting site Polymarket and seized his phone late on Wednesday. Shayne Coplan, the 26-year-old CEO of the company, woke early on Wednesday morning in Manhattan to federal agents in his home, the New York Post first reported. Coplan himself was not arrested, the company said. On X, formerly Twitter, Coplan wrote on Wednesday evening: “New phone, who dis?” Polymarket claimed the raid was retaliation for its users betting overwhelmingly that Donald Trump would win the election. The site displayed a large chance of Trump winning before the election, giving Kamala Harris a minimal one, out of line with most mainstream polls. “It’s discouraging that the current administration would seek a last-ditch effort to go after companies they deem to be associated with political opponents,” Coplan wrote. “We are deeply committed to being non-partisan, and today is no different, but the incumbents should do some self-reflecting and recognize that taking a more pro-business, pro-startup approach may be what would have changed their fate this election.” Therefore, EAGLE (FREE Shayne Coplan) is a meme coin born to support Shayne Coplan, and using the eagle totem symbolizes freedom.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
