FPI Bank Price (FPIBANK)
The live price of FPI Bank (FPIBANK) today is 0.0064972 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FPIBANK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FPI Bank Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.36M USD
- FPI Bank price change within the day is -56.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FPIBANK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FPIBANK price information.
During today, the price change of FPI Bank to USD was $ -0.008320093506048835.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FPI Bank to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FPI Bank to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FPI Bank to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.008320093506048835
|-56.15%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FPI Bank: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-44.83%
-56.15%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
It is a memcoin created on the meme-pad platform BLUM (t.me/blum). The memcoin is positioned as Fufenshmertz Pakost' Inc. coin - which refers to the cartoon “Phineas and Ferb” as the token of the main villain - Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz. The token itself is the sheer power of the community! It is the most capitilized memcoin on the bloom platform, and is the top 2 memcoins on the blockchain TON.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FPIBANK to AUD
A$0.010655408
|1 FPIBANK to GBP
￡0.005262732
|1 FPIBANK to EUR
€0.006302284
|1 FPIBANK to USD
$0.0064972
|1 FPIBANK to MYR
RM0.029172428
|1 FPIBANK to TRY
₺0.233119536
|1 FPIBANK to JPY
¥1.010574488
|1 FPIBANK to RUB
₽0.649460112
|1 FPIBANK to INR
₹0.564671652
|1 FPIBANK to IDR
Rp106.511458368
|1 FPIBANK to PHP
₱0.38138564
|1 FPIBANK to EGP
￡E.0.33070748
|1 FPIBANK to BRL
R$0.037943648
|1 FPIBANK to CAD
C$0.009550884
|1 FPIBANK to BDT
৳0.802988948
|1 FPIBANK to NGN
₦10.919649124
|1 FPIBANK to UAH
₴0.274571672
|1 FPIBANK to VES
Bs0.3768376
|1 FPIBANK to PKR
Rs1.836888384
|1 FPIBANK to KZT
₸3.412394412
|1 FPIBANK to THB
฿0.221424576
|1 FPIBANK to TWD
NT$0.21505732
|1 FPIBANK to CHF
Fr0.005912452
|1 FPIBANK to HKD
HK$0.050613188
|1 FPIBANK to MAD
.د.م0.066076524