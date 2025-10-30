Foundry (FDRY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00115305 24H High $ 0.00153897 All Time High $ 0.00188783 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.98% Price Change (1D) -2.52% Price Change (7D) +51.04%

Foundry (FDRY) real-time price is $0.00123685. Over the past 24 hours, FDRY traded between a low of $ 0.00115305 and a high of $ 0.00153897, showing active market volatility. FDRY's all-time high price is $ 0.00188783, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FDRY has changed by -1.98% over the past hour, -2.52% over 24 hours, and +51.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Foundry (FDRY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.24M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.24M Circulation Supply 999.98M Total Supply 999,983,685.1787281

The current Market Cap of Foundry is $ 1.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FDRY is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999983685.1787281. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.24M.