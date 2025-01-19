Forex Lens Price (FOREXLENS)
The live price of Forex Lens (FOREXLENS) today is 0.00038666 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 386.58K USD. FOREXLENS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Forex Lens Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 108.27K USD
- Forex Lens price change within the day is +3.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.81M USD
During today, the price change of Forex Lens to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Forex Lens to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Forex Lens to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Forex Lens to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Forex Lens: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.67%
+3.57%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
For too long, institutional players have manipulated markets at the expense of retail traders. As a DeFAI project, $ForexLens combines decentralized finance with advanced AI technology to expose these practices, providing our community with the insights traditionally reserved for institutional trading desks. Through our revolutionary DeFAI approach, we're leveraging blockchain transparency and artificial intelligence to level the playing field and return power to individual traders.
|1 FOREXLENS to AUD
A$0.0006225226
|1 FOREXLENS to GBP
￡0.0003170612
|1 FOREXLENS to EUR
€0.0003750602
|1 FOREXLENS to USD
$0.00038666
|1 FOREXLENS to MYR
RM0.00173997
|1 FOREXLENS to TRY
₺0.0136993638
|1 FOREXLENS to JPY
¥0.0604233582
|1 FOREXLENS to RUB
₽0.0396287834
|1 FOREXLENS to INR
₹0.0334770228
|1 FOREXLENS to IDR
Rp6.3386875104
|1 FOREXLENS to PHP
₱0.022638943
|1 FOREXLENS to EGP
￡E.0.019487664
|1 FOREXLENS to BRL
R$0.002358626
|1 FOREXLENS to CAD
C$0.0005567904
|1 FOREXLENS to BDT
৳0.04697919
|1 FOREXLENS to NGN
₦0.6022732158
|1 FOREXLENS to UAH
₴0.0162822526
|1 FOREXLENS to VES
Bs0.02087964
|1 FOREXLENS to PKR
Rs0.1077930748
|1 FOREXLENS to KZT
₸0.2052313948
|1 FOREXLENS to THB
฿0.0132972374
|1 FOREXLENS to TWD
NT$0.0127172474
|1 FOREXLENS to CHF
Fr0.0003518606
|1 FOREXLENS to HKD
HK$0.0030082148
|1 FOREXLENS to MAD
.د.م0.0038820664