FLOCKY Price (FLOCKY)
The live price of FLOCKY (FLOCKY) today is 0.00004845 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 48.42K USD. FLOCKY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FLOCKY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.21K USD
- FLOCKY price change within the day is -16.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.27M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FLOCKY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FLOCKY price information.
During today, the price change of FLOCKY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FLOCKY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FLOCKY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FLOCKY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-16.18%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FLOCKY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.50%
-16.18%
+53.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Flocky is a crypto bird who seeks to made you a crypto millionaire alongside in this bull run! Flocky is a relatively new memecoin operating on the Solana blockchain. Recent insights indicate that Flocky has seen significant movement, with its market cap experiencing a notable increase. Reports from posts on X suggest that Flocky has gone from a market cap of 115k to 432k, highlighting a bullish trend with the current market cap at around 354k. This suggests a rapid rise in interest and speculation around this memecoin. However, like all memecoins, Flocky's value is highly volatile and driven by community sentiment, FOMO, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or value. Potential investors should approach with caution
