Flocky is a crypto bird who seeks to made you a crypto millionaire alongside in this bull run! Flocky is a relatively new memecoin operating on the Solana blockchain. Recent insights indicate that Flocky has seen significant movement, with its market cap experiencing a notable increase. Reports from posts on X suggest that Flocky has gone from a market cap of 115k to 432k, highlighting a bullish trend with the current market cap at around 354k. This suggests a rapid rise in interest and speculation around this memecoin. However, like all memecoins, Flocky's value is highly volatile and driven by community sentiment, FOMO, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or value. Potential investors should approach with caution
Understanding the tokenomics of FLOCKY (FLOCKY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FLOCKY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FLOCKY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
FLOCKY Price Prediction
