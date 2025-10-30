FLIP (FLIP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.00424548 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.03% Price Change (1D) -1.38% Price Change (7D) -5.05%

FLIP (FLIP) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FLIP traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FLIP's all-time high price is $ 0.00424548, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

FLIP (FLIP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 744.00K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 744.00K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

