Flash Liquidity Token (FLP.1) Price Information (USD)

Flash Liquidity Token (FLP.1) real-time price is $1.42. Over the past 24 hours, FLP.1 traded between a low of $ 1.41 and a high of $ 1.45, showing active market volatility. FLP.1's all-time high price is $ 1.58, while its all-time low price is $ 1.18.

In terms of short-term performance, FLP.1 has changed by -0.07% over the past hour, +0.12% over 24 hours, and +4.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Flash Liquidity Token (FLP.1) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.48M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.48M Circulation Supply 3.85M Total Supply 3,845,202.491391

The current Market Cap of Flash Liquidity Token is $ 5.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLP.1 is 3.85M, with a total supply of 3845202.491391. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.48M.