FireChicken (FCKN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.44% Price Change (1D) -1.19% Price Change (7D) +8.09% Price Change (7D) +8.09%

FireChicken (FCKN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FCKN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FCKN's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FCKN has changed by -0.44% over the past hour, -1.19% over 24 hours, and +8.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FireChicken (FCKN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 197.12K$ 197.12K $ 197.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 197.12K$ 197.12K $ 197.12K Circulation Supply 985.60M 985.60M 985.60M Total Supply 985,595,425.464798 985,595,425.464798 985,595,425.464798

The current Market Cap of FireChicken is $ 197.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FCKN is 985.60M, with a total supply of 985595425.464798. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 197.12K.