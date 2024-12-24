Fidu Logo

Fidu (FIDU) Live Price Chart

$0.348608
$0.348608
0.00%(1D)

Price of Fidu (FIDU) Today

The live price of Fidu (FIDU) today is 0.348608 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.53M USD. FIDU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fidu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.01K USD
- Fidu price change within the day is +0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 47.41M USD

Get real-time price updates of the FIDU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FIDU price information.

Fidu (FIDU) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Fidu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fidu to USD was $ -0.1179464271.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fidu to USD was $ -0.1595804016.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fidu to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.00%
30 Days$ -0.1179464271-33.83%
60 Days$ -0.1595804016-45.77%
90 Days$ 0--

Fidu (FIDU) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Fidu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.342791
$ 0.342791

$ 0.352111
$ 0.352111

$ 1.83
$ 1.83

--

+0.00%

-33.79%

Fidu (FIDU) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 16.53M
$ 16.53M

$ 10.01K
$ 10.01K

47.41M
47.41M

What is Fidu (FIDU)

Fidu (FIDU) Resource

FIDU to Local Currencies

1 FIDU to AUD
A$0.5577728
1 FIDU to GBP
0.27540032
1 FIDU to EUR
0.33466368
1 FIDU to USD
$0.348608
1 FIDU to MYR
RM1.56524992
1 FIDU to TRY
12.2710016
1 FIDU to JPY
¥54.7663168
1 FIDU to RUB
35.28610176
1 FIDU to INR
29.65956864
1 FIDU to IDR
Rp5,622.70889024
1 FIDU to PHP
20.40402624
1 FIDU to EGP
￡E.17.80689664
1 FIDU to BRL
R$2.15439744
1 FIDU to CAD
C$0.49850944
1 FIDU to BDT
41.70746112
1 FIDU to NGN
539.63821184
1 FIDU to UAH
14.66942464
1 FIDU to VES
Bs17.779008
1 FIDU to PKR
Rs97.24071552
1 FIDU to KZT
182.03961152
1 FIDU to THB
฿11.939824
1 FIDU to TWD
NT$11.3994816
1 FIDU to CHF
Fr0.31026112
1 FIDU to HKD
HK$2.70519808
1 FIDU to MAD
.د.م3.51048256