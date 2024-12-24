Ferrum Network Price (FRM)
The live price of Ferrum Network (FRM) today is 0.01054321 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.10M USD. FRM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ferrum Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 399.85K USD
- Ferrum Network price change within the day is +2.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 287.01M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FRM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FRM price information.
During today, the price change of Ferrum Network to USD was $ +0.00028831.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ferrum Network to USD was $ -0.0013545673.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ferrum Network to USD was $ -0.0031366292.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ferrum Network to USD was $ -0.00851976778350186.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00028831
|+2.81%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0013545673
|-12.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0031366292
|-29.75%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00851976778350186
|-44.69%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ferrum Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.23%
+2.81%
-15.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ferrum Network is a pioneer in ushering in the era of Interoperability 2.0. Powered by the Quantum Portal, Ferrum Network’s mainnet nodes and related infrastructure will bring value, data, and functional interoperability to every chain in the industry. Utilizing the Ferrum Network, anyone can build and deploy solutions on one network and instantly enable multi-chain functionality without the burden or technical debt that comes with managing a multi-chain infrastructure for their dApps, and projects. Ferrum also specializes as a multi-chain Blockchain as a Service DeFi company, adding deflationary mechanisms, token utility and advisory services to projects across the crypto space. With the mission of breaking down barriers to mass adoption in mind, Ferrum empowers the industry by reducing friction and bringing startups and established networks closer together.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FRM to AUD
A$0.016869136
|1 FRM to GBP
￡0.0083291359
|1 FRM to EUR
€0.0101214816
|1 FRM to USD
$0.01054321
|1 FRM to MYR
RM0.0473390129
|1 FRM to TRY
₺0.371120992
|1 FRM to JPY
¥1.6561274268
|1 FRM to RUB
₽1.0671837162
|1 FRM to INR
₹0.8970163068
|1 FRM to IDR
Rp170.0517503863
|1 FRM to PHP
₱0.6170940813
|1 FRM to EGP
￡E.0.5385471668
|1 FRM to BRL
R$0.0651570378
|1 FRM to CAD
C$0.0150767903
|1 FRM to BDT
৳1.2613896444
|1 FRM to NGN
₦16.3206782158
|1 FRM to UAH
₴0.4436582768
|1 FRM to VES
Bs0.53770371
|1 FRM to PKR
Rs2.9409229974
|1 FRM to KZT
₸5.5055588299
|1 FRM to THB
฿0.3611049425
|1 FRM to TWD
NT$0.344762967
|1 FRM to CHF
Fr0.0093834569
|1 FRM to HKD
HK$0.0818153096
|1 FRM to MAD
.د.م0.1061701247