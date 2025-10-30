FEED GAZA (GAZA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00292393$ 0.00292393 $ 0.00292393 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.08% Price Change (1D) -0.35% Price Change (7D) -12.67% Price Change (7D) -12.67%

FEED GAZA (GAZA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GAZA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GAZA's all-time high price is $ 0.00292393, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, GAZA has changed by -0.08% over the past hour, -0.35% over 24 hours, and -12.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FEED GAZA (GAZA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.82K$ 12.82K $ 12.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.82K$ 12.82K $ 12.82K Circulation Supply 999.44M 999.44M 999.44M Total Supply 999,437,846.8947434 999,437,846.8947434 999,437,846.8947434

The current Market Cap of FEED GAZA is $ 12.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GAZA is 999.44M, with a total supply of 999437846.8947434. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.82K.