What is FartStrategy (FSTR)

FartStrategy is a lighthearted meme token created in the spirit of Fartcoin. Fartcoin, much like Dogecoin, is a meme cryptocurrency with no central team dedicated to increasing its value. Neither Fartcoin nor Dogecoin is designed or intended to be a security, nor do they carry any expectation of profit. Similarly, FartStrategy—functioning as a decentralized and leveraged holding vault for Fartcoin—is also not designed to generate a profit and should be viewed solely as a source of amusement and entertainment. Additionally, FartStrategy does not create any surplus value above the amount of Fartcoin held in its vault, which is itself based purely on the humorous meme value of Fartcoin. FartStrategy has one stated goal: Accumulate Fartcoin in the Vault. There are three mechanisms to achieve this goal: Permissionless lending pools, convertible bonds, and at-the-money offerings. The FartStrategy documentation explains how each function of the protocol work to accelerate the Fartcoin flywheel. Think MicroStrategy for Fartcoin.

FartStrategy (FSTR) Resource Whitepaper Official Website