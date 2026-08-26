Faith Price (FBB4)
The live Faith (FBB4) price today is $ 0, with a 5.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current FBB4 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FBB4.
Faith currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 147,794, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FBB4. During the last 24 hours, FBB4 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00925056, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, FBB4 moved +0.34% in the last hour and +20.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 283.00.
The current Market Cap of Faith is $ 147.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 283.00. The circulating supply of FBB4 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 147.79K.
+0.34%
-5.64%
+20.11%
+20.11%
In 2040, the price of Faith could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Welcome those of faith, to the gathering of the faithful. Inspired by FBB4's gospel and life's philosophy, disciples from every corner assembled and began to follow in FBB4's footsteps.
So in Faith and in honor of FBB4, we the disciples not only seek to preserve him in history but to propel his vision into the future. Our faith has no limit. Have faith.
Faith in FBB4 Inspired by FBB4's gospel and life's philosophy, disciples from every corner assembled and began to follow in FBB4's footsteps.
FBB4's story begins not in grandeur but in simplicity. He is a man who walks among the people, teaching by example rather than by decree. His philosophy is simple yet profound: to live with integrity. FBB4 teaches us the beauty and strength by coming together, having a vision, embracing hope and by believing, we can archive anything.
Each disciple, in their way, honoured FBB4 by not just replicating his actions but by understanding and expanding upon his vision. They held gatherings to idolize FBB4, to celebrate the ongoing impact of his gospel. These gatherings became known as "The Faith" where anyone could come as they are, with just a question or just with a ear and find support and others that share a like minded vision.
We understood that following in his footsteps meant not only walking the same path but forging new ones, inspired by his footsteps but guided by their own hearts. Thus, FBB4's legacy wasn't just remembered; it was lived, evolved, and continuously honored in every innovative thought, every act of kindness, and every new beginning that his followers inspired.
Join the devout, have faith and spread the gospel of FBB4
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What is the current price of Faith?
Trading at $, Faith has shown a price movement of -5.64% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact FBB4's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Faith?
Its market capitalization is $147794, ranking #4949 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
FBB4 recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between $ and $, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Faith fit within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category?
As a Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem token, FBB4 competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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