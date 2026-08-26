evo Price Today

The live evo (EVO) price today is $ 0, with a 12.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EVO.

evo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 219,548, with a circulating supply of 100.00B EVO. During the last 24 hours, EVO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EVO moved +2.71% in the last hour and +5.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

evo (EVO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 219.55K$ 219.55K $ 219.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 219.55K$ 219.55K $ 219.55K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of evo is $ 219.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EVO is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 219.55K.