Escaped Lab Monkeys Price (MONKEY)
The live price of Escaped Lab Monkeys (MONKEY) today is 0.00006113 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 57.02K USD. MONKEY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Escaped Lab Monkeys Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.67K USD
- Escaped Lab Monkeys price change within the day is -5.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 932.94M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MONKEY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Escaped Lab Monkeys to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Escaped Lab Monkeys to USD was $ -0.0000247299.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Escaped Lab Monkeys to USD was $ -0.0000594196.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Escaped Lab Monkeys to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.83%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000247299
|-40.45%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000594196
|-97.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Escaped Lab Monkeys: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.10%
-5.83%
-34.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Forty-three rhesus monkeys escaped from Alpha Genesis in Yemassee, SC, after an employee error. The young monkeys are being located using thermal cameras and baited traps. Alpha Genesis, known for primate research, has faced previous escapes. The community is urged to report sightings to 911. The situation has sparked varied responses, from concern over potential chaos to sympathy for the monkeys' escape. Residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for these escaped primates, known for their clever antics. Secure your homes, report any sightings to 911, and avoid direct contact. 🐒🍌
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
