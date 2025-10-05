EONIC (EONIC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00025324 24H High $ 0.0002674 All Time High $ 0.00042902 Lowest Price $ 0.00009587 Price Change (1H) +0.87% Price Change (1D) +0.99% Price Change (7D) +0.22%

EONIC (EONIC) real-time price is $0.00026655. Over the past 24 hours, EONIC traded between a low of $ 0.00025324 and a high of $ 0.0002674, showing active market volatility. EONIC's all-time high price is $ 0.00042902, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00009587.

In terms of short-term performance, EONIC has changed by +0.87% over the past hour, +0.99% over 24 hours, and +0.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

EONIC (EONIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 255.33K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 255.33K Circulation Supply 963.15M Total Supply 963,149,182.007996

The current Market Cap of EONIC is $ 255.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EONIC is 963.15M, with a total supply of 963149182.007996. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 255.33K.