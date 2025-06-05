Elmo Price (ELMO)
The live price of Elmo (ELMO) today is 0.00212383 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 640.95K USD. ELMO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Elmo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Elmo price change within the day is +0.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 294.24M USD
During today, the price change of Elmo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Elmo to USD was $ +0.0071218633.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Elmo to USD was $ +0.0050161867.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Elmo to USD was $ +0.0016039849284605392.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.56%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0071218633
|+335.33%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0050161867
|+236.19%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0016039849284605392
|+308.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of Elmo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.10%
+0.56%
+14.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? ELMOERC is all about providing a memecoin to the space that is deflationary through its burns. The max supply keeps decreasing which increases the strength of the liquidity pool (locked) and also increases the value per token. What makes your project unique? We burn to 0000 wallet, which is quite unique in the memespace. This results in a direct decrease of max supply on etherscan, and any other tracking websites. On top of that we are developing our own utility which soon will be launched so that our holders have usecase; staking, NFT platform, DAO platform. History of your project. ELMOERC was initially launched on the 2nd of May 2023 by a team of experienced memecoin developers. What’s next for your project? First of all we would love the be listed on Coingecko, so we can share this to our community and they can use Coingecko for price tracking and more. Next as mentioned is our Staking platform, NFT minting platform and DAO platform. With DAO platform we mean a platform where all decisions will be made by the holders, and community, not team. What can your token be used for? Trading, staking, voting and in the future much more.
