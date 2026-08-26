ELLIE Price Today

The live ELLIE (ELLIE) price today is $ 0, with a 4.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELLIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ELLIE.

ELLIE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,396, with a circulating supply of 999.78M ELLIE. During the last 24 hours, ELLIE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0033953, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ELLIE moved +0.54% in the last hour and +14.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ELLIE (ELLIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.40K$ 25.40K $ 25.40K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.40K$ 25.40K $ 25.40K Circulation Supply 999.78M 999.78M 999.78M Total Supply 999,776,990.5918263 999,776,990.5918263 999,776,990.5918263

The current Market Cap of ELLIE is $ 25.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ELLIE is 999.78M, with a total supply of 999776990.5918263. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.40K.