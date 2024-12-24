Elixir deUSD Price (DEUSD)
The live price of Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) today is 0.999233 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 235.66M USD. DEUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Elixir deUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.15M USD
- Elixir deUSD price change within the day is -0.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 235.71M USD
During today, the price change of Elixir deUSD to USD was $ -0.0019379683402437.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Elixir deUSD to USD was $ +0.0006541978.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Elixir deUSD to USD was $ +0.0007778029.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Elixir deUSD to USD was $ -0.0007749182848327.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0019379683402437
|-0.19%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006541978
|+0.07%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0007778029
|+0.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0007749182848327
|-0.07%
Discover the latest price analysis of Elixir deUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.14%
-0.19%
-1.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Elixir's deUSD serves as the rails for institutional assets to natively enter DeFi. Used exclusively by Securitize, deUSD is the default currency bringing on-chain composability for BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, and other institutions. deUSD is natively yield bearing, earning from a mixture of treasuries and funding yield. This yield flows directly to the staked version of the asset (sdeUSD). deUSD is a key component of the Elixir ecosystem and will serve as preferred collateral for orderbook exchanges.
