Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Information

deUSD is a fully collateralized, yield-bearing synthetic dollar powered by Elixir. Through Elixir’s native integrations with RWA issuers, deUSD serves as the default currency for BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, Apollo, and others to enter DeFi.

deUSD will also be used as the preferred collateral within Elixir's ecosystem, with most Elixir-powered exchanges natively accepting it as yield-bearing collateral.