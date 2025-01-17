Egg Price ($EGG)
The live price of Egg ($EGG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 119.46K USD. $EGG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Egg Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.43K USD
- Egg price change within the day is -10.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.88M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $EGG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $EGG price information.
During today, the price change of Egg to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Egg to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Egg to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Egg to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.50%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Egg: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.33%
-10.50%
-49.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Egg Token ($EGG) is a community-driven token on the Solana blockchain, created on January 1st, 2025. Inspired by the iconic viral "Instagram egg," which became the most-liked photo in Instagram history, Egg Token aims to combine internet culture with blockchain technology. The token's core mission is to promote mental health awareness and positivity within the crypto space. By leveraging the widespread recognition of the egg , the project seeks to foster a welcoming and supportive environment for users, encouraging meaningful conversations around mental well-being.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $EGG to AUD
A$--
|1 $EGG to GBP
￡--
|1 $EGG to EUR
€--
|1 $EGG to USD
$--
|1 $EGG to MYR
RM--
|1 $EGG to TRY
₺--
|1 $EGG to JPY
¥--
|1 $EGG to RUB
₽--
|1 $EGG to INR
₹--
|1 $EGG to IDR
Rp--
|1 $EGG to PHP
₱--
|1 $EGG to EGP
￡E.--
|1 $EGG to BRL
R$--
|1 $EGG to CAD
C$--
|1 $EGG to BDT
৳--
|1 $EGG to NGN
₦--
|1 $EGG to UAH
₴--
|1 $EGG to VES
Bs--
|1 $EGG to PKR
Rs--
|1 $EGG to KZT
₸--
|1 $EGG to THB
฿--
|1 $EGG to TWD
NT$--
|1 $EGG to CHF
Fr--
|1 $EGG to HKD
HK$--
|1 $EGG to MAD
.د.م--