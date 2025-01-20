EGAZ Price (EGAZ)
The live price of EGAZ (EGAZ) today is 0.00366223 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EGAZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EGAZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 70.90 USD
- EGAZ price change within the day is -14.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of EGAZ to USD was $ -0.000604441071043885.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EGAZ to USD was $ -0.0019456138.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EGAZ to USD was $ -0.0027899439.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EGAZ to USD was $ -0.000061015283876609.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000604441071043885
|-14.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0019456138
|-53.12%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0027899439
|-76.18%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000061015283876609
|-1.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of EGAZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-14.16%
-32.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Egaz (EGAZ)? EGAZ is the base currency of Etica blockchain. Etica is a Desci (Decentralised Science) project. It is a blockchain for Open Source medical research without intellectual property. EGAZ is the cypto-currency that is used for: * Fees for processing transactions. * Reward EGAZ miners that support Etica blockchain. * Store of value: EGAZ supply will be limited by a tail emission and it can become a store of value
