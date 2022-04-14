E4C (E4C) Tokenomics
E4C (E4C) Information
E4C is a gaming ecosystem on Sui built to become the bridge between web2 and web3 gaming. Anchored on its major products, E4C: Ludus, and E4C: Final Salvation. E4C: Ludus is a cross-platform gaming player built in collaboration with Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui blockchain. E4C: Final Salvation is Ambrus Studio’s marquee title that aims to bring 100M users into web3.
Highlights:
E4C: Ludus is a beacon of Sui’s gaming ecosystem, built in collaboration with Mysten Labs. A formidable founding team boasting pedigrees from AAA studios and a proven track record of success within the MOBA genre. Sui’s first major game token launch with the entire protocol’s support behind it. A sustainable, long-term token flow, complemented by a robust token sink driven by genuine consumption demand from players. E4C: Final Salvation is the first web3 project with major web2 publishers on board, making E4C the first large web3 game with major traditional game publisher support. ~1M registered users across multiple platforms
E4C (E4C) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for E4C (E4C), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
E4C (E4C) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of E4C (E4C) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of E4C tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many E4C tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
E4C Price Prediction
