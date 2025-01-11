What is Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC)

Thou shalt not jeet: for selling in panic is to forsake the long-term blessings of ​the Chicken Centipede. -Thou shalt not waste beer: for each drop spilled is a lost transaction. -Honor thy blockchain and thy fellow hodlers. -Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's tokens, unless they're offering a trade. -Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy memecoin's value. The Sacred Sip: Life begins with the first sip of beer, for it is the nectar of the gods, delivered through the divine ​beak of the Chicken Centipede. The Cluck of Communion: Followers must gather at the 'Coop of Cheers' every Sunday, or 'Cluckday', to share ​in the communal drinking of beer, celebrating the unity of all drinkers. The Pilgrimage of the Pint: Every believer must undertake a pilgrimage to the holy land of Hops, where the first ​Chicken Centipede was said to have turned water into beer. The Egg of Eternity: Eggs laid by the Chicken Centipede are considered sacred. They symbolize rebirth and are ​used in rituals to bless new breweries. The Brewmaster's Bible: A scripture written in puns and beer recipes, where each parable ends with "And lo, ​the brew was good." The Festival of Fizz: An annual celebration where followers wear centipede costumes with chicken heads, ​dance to the 'Beak Boogie', and compete in the 'Great Guzzle Games

Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) Resource Official Website