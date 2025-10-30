Doge Head Coin (DHC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.259367 $ 0.259367 $ 0.259367 24H Low $ 0.32675 $ 0.32675 $ 0.32675 24H High 24H Low $ 0.259367$ 0.259367 $ 0.259367 24H High $ 0.32675$ 0.32675 $ 0.32675 All Time High $ 0.32675$ 0.32675 $ 0.32675 Lowest Price $ 0.03381452$ 0.03381452 $ 0.03381452 Price Change (1H) -0.29% Price Change (1D) +22.59% Price Change (7D) +56.06% Price Change (7D) +56.06%

Doge Head Coin (DHC) real-time price is $0.320716. Over the past 24 hours, DHC traded between a low of $ 0.259367 and a high of $ 0.32675, showing active market volatility. DHC's all-time high price is $ 0.32675, while its all-time low price is $ 0.03381452.

In terms of short-term performance, DHC has changed by -0.29% over the past hour, +22.59% over 24 hours, and +56.06% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Doge Head Coin (DHC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.22M$ 3.22M $ 3.22M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.22M$ 3.22M $ 3.22M Circulation Supply 10.02M 10.02M 10.02M Total Supply 10,023,219.11050142 10,023,219.11050142 10,023,219.11050142

The current Market Cap of Doge Head Coin is $ 3.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DHC is 10.02M, with a total supply of 10023219.11050142. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.22M.