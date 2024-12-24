DIMO Logo

The live price of DIMO (DIMO) today is 0.176047 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 49.20M USD. DIMO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DIMO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 379.74K USD
- DIMO price change within the day is +1.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 278.93M USD

DIMO (DIMO) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of DIMO to USD was $ +0.0018289.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DIMO to USD was $ +0.0155023291.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DIMO to USD was $ -0.0059050036.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DIMO to USD was $ +0.00799657832629782.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0018289+1.05%
30 Days$ +0.0155023291+8.81%
60 Days$ -0.0059050036-3.35%
90 Days$ +0.00799657832629782+4.76%

DIMO (DIMO) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of DIMO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.170438
$ 0.170438$ 0.170438

$ 0.180175
$ 0.180175$ 0.180175

$ 0.785628
$ 0.785628$ 0.785628

-0.28%

+1.05%

-25.65%

DIMO (DIMO) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 49.20M
$ 49.20M$ 49.20M

$ 379.74K
$ 379.74K$ 379.74K

278.93M
278.93M 278.93M

What is DIMO (DIMO)

DIMO is an open vehicle connectivity platform. You can connect your car to DIMO, store your own data, share that data for discounts or new services, and earn $DIMO tokens. Developers can build applications on DIMO that work on any car.

DIMO (DIMO) Resource

