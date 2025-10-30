Dialectic BTC Vault (DBIT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 107,525 $ 107,525 $ 107,525 24H Low $ 113,371 $ 113,371 $ 113,371 24H High 24H Low $ 107,525$ 107,525 $ 107,525 24H High $ 113,371$ 113,371 $ 113,371 All Time High $ 126,288$ 126,288 $ 126,288 Lowest Price $ 103,598$ 103,598 $ 103,598 Price Change (1H) -0.06% Price Change (1D) -1.46% Price Change (7D) +2.12% Price Change (7D) +2.12%

Dialectic BTC Vault (DBIT) real-time price is $109,988. Over the past 24 hours, DBIT traded between a low of $ 107,525 and a high of $ 113,371, showing active market volatility. DBIT's all-time high price is $ 126,288, while its all-time low price is $ 103,598.

In terms of short-term performance, DBIT has changed by -0.06% over the past hour, -1.46% over 24 hours, and +2.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dialectic BTC Vault (DBIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.02M$ 11.02M $ 11.02M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.02M$ 11.02M $ 11.02M Circulation Supply 100.00 100.00 100.00 Total Supply 100.0038175747448 100.0038175747448 100.0038175747448

The current Market Cap of Dialectic BTC Vault is $ 11.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DBIT is 100.00, with a total supply of 100.0038175747448. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.02M.