Makina is a next-generation DeFi Execution Engine that brings institutional-grade risk-adjusted strategies onchain. Its non-custodial and trust-minimized architecture enables access to secure, high-yield opportunities across EVM chains. Makina redefines capital allocation in DeFi with real-time yield optimization, continuous revenue accrual, on-chain accounting, built-in risk management, and infinite composability.

Dialectic BTC brings flagship yielding strategies that have consistently delivered industry-leading returns over multiple years'.