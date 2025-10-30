DFDV Staked SOL (DFDVSOL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 200.05, 24H High $ 210.05, All Time High $ 259.77, Lowest Price $ 150.48, Price Change (1H) +0.14%, Price Change (1D) +0.90%, Price Change (7D) +5.30%

DFDV Staked SOL (DFDVSOL) real-time price is $204.33. Over the past 24 hours, DFDVSOL traded between a low of $ 200.05 and a high of $ 210.05, showing active market volatility. DFDVSOL's all-time high price is $ 259.77, while its all-time low price is $ 150.48.

In terms of short-term performance, DFDVSOL has changed by +0.14% over the past hour, +0.90% over 24 hours, and +5.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DFDV Staked SOL (DFDVSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 120.97M, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 120.97M, Circulation Supply 590.29K, Total Supply 590,286.56710942

The current Market Cap of DFDV Staked SOL is $ 120.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DFDVSOL is 590.29K, with a total supply of 590286.56710942. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 120.97M.