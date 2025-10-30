Degen Hours (SLEEP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.57% Price Change (1D) +1.29% Price Change (7D) +3.14% Price Change (7D) +3.14%

Degen Hours (SLEEP) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SLEEP traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SLEEP's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SLEEP has changed by -0.57% over the past hour, +1.29% over 24 hours, and +3.14% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Degen Hours (SLEEP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 66.01K$ 66.01K $ 66.01K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 66.01K$ 66.01K $ 66.01K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Degen Hours is $ 66.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SLEEP is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.01K.