Defidash (DEFIDASH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01283088 $ 0.01283088 $ 0.01283088 24H Low $ 0.01334751 $ 0.01334751 $ 0.01334751 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01283088$ 0.01283088 $ 0.01283088 24H High $ 0.01334751$ 0.01334751 $ 0.01334751 All Time High $ 0.02970776$ 0.02970776 $ 0.02970776 Lowest Price $ 0.01263484$ 0.01263484 $ 0.01263484 Price Change (1H) -1.45% Price Change (1D) -1.74% Price Change (7D) -0.94% Price Change (7D) -0.94%

Defidash (DEFIDASH) real-time price is $0.01292638. Over the past 24 hours, DEFIDASH traded between a low of $ 0.01283088 and a high of $ 0.01334751, showing active market volatility. DEFIDASH's all-time high price is $ 0.02970776, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01263484.

In terms of short-term performance, DEFIDASH has changed by -1.45% over the past hour, -1.74% over 24 hours, and -0.94% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Defidash (DEFIDASH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 258.19K$ 258.19K $ 258.19K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 258.19K$ 258.19K $ 258.19K Circulation Supply 20.00M 20.00M 20.00M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Defidash is $ 258.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEFIDASH is 20.00M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 258.19K.