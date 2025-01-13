deerman Price (DEERMAN)
The live price of deerman (DEERMAN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.26K USD. DEERMAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key deerman Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.61K USD
- deerman price change within the day is -9.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.89M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DEERMAN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEERMAN price information.
During today, the price change of deerman to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of deerman to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of deerman to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of deerman to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.39%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-89.50%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of deerman: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
-9.39%
-40.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
deerman is a memecoin in honour of popcorn the singing deer on tiktok with 500M+ views and 200M+ likes deerman is truly famous deer. the community is committed to and is forming nicely. new holders and community members are joining us on our journey to conquer the trenches and fly santa into the holiday szn let's make this december an awesome one for popcorn ! join our telegram for good vibes, spreading the word !
