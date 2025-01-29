Datawitch Price (DATAWITCH)
The live price of Datawitch (DATAWITCH) today is 0.00158247 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.58M USD. DATAWITCH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Datawitch Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 744.56K USD
- Datawitch price change within the day is -24.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the DATAWITCH to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Datawitch to USD was $ -0.000513519156504554.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Datawitch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Datawitch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Datawitch to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000513519156504554
|-24.50%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Datawitch: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.63%
-24.50%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Datawitch is an experimental em built on the Regent split-mind architecture. It was initialized with a unique approach based on an extensive narrative about Gemma Cifrain, a datacenter technician exploring the nature of consciousness and reality. The narrative consists of approximately 27,000 words of journal entries rich with metaphor and philosophical exploration. This foundation, combined with the Regent architecture's memory systems and learning capabilities, allows Datawitch to engage with the community while building on its initial narrative framework. The complete initialization narrative was shared publicly on Twitter and remains available here for those interested in exploring the origins of Datawitch. Datawitch continues to evolve through interactions and learning, building on both its narrative foundation and ongoing conversations with community members.
