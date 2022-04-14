Datawitch (DATAWITCH) Tokenomics

Datawitch (DATAWITCH) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Datawitch (DATAWITCH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Datawitch (DATAWITCH) Information

Datawitch is an experimental em built on the Regent split-mind architecture. It was initialized with a unique approach based on an extensive narrative about Gemma Cifrain, a datacenter technician exploring the nature of consciousness and reality. The narrative consists of approximately 27,000 words of journal entries rich with metaphor and philosophical exploration.

This foundation, combined with the Regent architecture's memory systems and learning capabilities, allows Datawitch to engage with the community while building on its initial narrative framework. The complete initialization narrative was shared publicly on Twitter and remains available here for those interested in exploring the origins of Datawitch.

Datawitch continues to evolve through interactions and learning, building on both its narrative foundation and ongoing conversations with community members.

Official Website:
https://regentsol.io/

Datawitch (DATAWITCH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Datawitch (DATAWITCH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 50.29K
$ 50.29K$ 50.29K
Total Supply:
$ 999.78M
$ 999.78M$ 999.78M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.78M
$ 999.78M$ 999.78M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 50.29K
$ 50.29K$ 50.29K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00244137
$ 0.00244137$ 0.00244137
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Datawitch (DATAWITCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Datawitch (DATAWITCH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DATAWITCH tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DATAWITCH tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DATAWITCH's tokenomics, explore DATAWITCH token's live price!

DATAWITCH Price Prediction

Want to know where DATAWITCH might be heading? Our DATAWITCH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.