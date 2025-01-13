DarkCrypto Price (DARK)
The live price of DarkCrypto (DARK) today is 0.00218066 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 54.12K USD. DARK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DarkCrypto Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 34.21 USD
- DarkCrypto price change within the day is -1.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 24.82M USD
During today, the price change of DarkCrypto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DarkCrypto to USD was $ -0.0007654055.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DarkCrypto to USD was $ -0.0007207543.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DarkCrypto to USD was $ +0.000878375055667599.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.74%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007654055
|-35.09%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0007207543
|-33.05%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000878375055667599
|+67.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of DarkCrypto: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-1.74%
-15.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DarkCrypto Protocol is the first algorithmic token pegged to CRO enabling the generation of DARK tokens that run on the Cronos network. It involves an innovative solution that can adjust the stablecoin's supply deterministically to move the price of the stablecoin in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. Unlike other algorithmic tokens, DARK is not pegged to a stable coin— it is instead pegged to CRO. We believe in the potential of Cronos, and have chosen to align our mission to both provide value to and derive value from DARK's future growth. DARK aims to become the main medium of exchange on Cronos network: this will be achieved by providing a mirrored, liquid asset to CRO. One of the primary shortcomings of past algorithmic tokens has been a lack of use cases, leaving no good reason for somebody to want to use or hold them. In order to successfully maintain the peg in the long-run, the DarkCrypto team will maintain a focus on innovation around enhanced functionality and use cases. All above is about algorithm token protocol. The main problem is how to increase demand of DARK token. DarkVerse will be our ecosystem surround DarkCrypto Finance using DARK as main token. DarkVerse contains: DeFi App (Vaults), GameFi, NFT Apps, Betting DApps, MetaVerse applications. We will have endless work, and together we can make Cronos become the largest blockchain.
