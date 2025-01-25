Cybertrader AI Price (CYB)
The live price of Cybertrader AI (CYB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 273.65K USD. CYB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cybertrader AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 186.98K USD
- Cybertrader AI price change within the day is -4.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 975.00M USD
During today, the price change of Cybertrader AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cybertrader AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cybertrader AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cybertrader AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.32%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cybertrader AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.56%
-4.32%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CyberTrader combines an intelligent AI trading assistant with powerful Solana trading tools. The AI agent helps you analyze tokens, understand market sentiment, and execute trading strategies through natural conversation. Connect your Solana wallet to start interacting with CyberTrader Chat with the AI agent about any token, market trends, or trading strategies Get real-time analysis and insights through natural conversation Execute trades and set up monitoring based on the agent's recommendations
