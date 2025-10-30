The live CV3 price today is 0 USD. Track real-time CV3AI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CV3AI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live CV3 price today is 0 USD. Track real-time CV3AI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CV3AI price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About CV3AI

CV3AI Price Info

CV3AI Whitepaper

CV3AI Official Website

CV3AI Tokenomics

CV3AI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

CV3 Logo

CV3 Price (CV3AI)

Unlisted

1 CV3AI to USD Live Price:

$0.0001812
$0.0001812$0.0001812
-2.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
CV3 (CV3AI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 08:30:12 (UTC+8)

CV3 (CV3AI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.03%

-2.47%

+35.85%

+35.85%

CV3 (CV3AI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CV3AI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CV3AI's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CV3AI has changed by -0.03% over the past hour, -2.47% over 24 hours, and +35.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CV3 (CV3AI) Market Information

$ 178.69K
$ 178.69K$ 178.69K

--
----

$ 178.69K
$ 178.69K$ 178.69K

990.00M
990.00M 990.00M

990,000,000.0
990,000,000.0 990,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CV3 is $ 178.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CV3AI is 990.00M, with a total supply of 990000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 178.69K.

CV3 (CV3AI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CV3 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CV3 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CV3 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CV3 to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.47%
30 Days$ 0+1.08%
60 Days$ 0-36.61%
90 Days$ 0--

What is CV3 (CV3AI)

🚀 What Is CV3ai? CV3ai is an agentic recruitment platform that uses AI + blockchain to serve both sides of hiring — helping candidates win better jobs faster, while giving employers access to authenticated, pre-vetted talent with real-world credibility.

It’s not just a job board. It’s an AI hiring agent and on-chain trust layer designed to automate, enhance, and verify the most critical parts of recruiting.

🧠 For Candidates (Job Seekers) The Agent Does: Discovers high-fit roles based on your skills, goals, and preferences.

Enhances your résumé using AI to better match each role.

Scores and ranks jobs by match quality.

Applies on your behalf (with approval).

Verifies your experience (work history, GitHub, LinkedIn) on-chain.

Core Tools: CV3 Engine – AI résumé enhancement + job fit scoring

Selfcruitment™ – You pick the job, CV3 handles the rest

Trust Layer – Verifies your claims with public data and APIs

1-Click Apply – Integrated job board submission with tailored résumé

🏢 For Employers and Agencies The Agent Does: Sources talent that actually fits the job spec — both technically and culturally.

Validates candidate history via GitHub, LinkedIn, public records, and AI cross-matching.

Generates shortlists of matched, verified résumés.

Automates outreach and applicant tracking.

Prevents fraud with on-chain résumé authentication.

Core Tools: Verified Résumé Layer – LinkedIn, GitHub, and work history validation

Talent Search Agent – Matches real candidates with active intent

Score-Based Shortlisting – Prioritizes by fit and trust

Agency Dashboard – Manage hiring pipelines across clients

🔗 Blockchain-Backed Credentials CV3ai uses the Base blockchain to create the first public, immutable résumé layer, ensuring:

Tamper-proof work history

AI-generated trust scores

Resume + job matching audits

Decentralized professional identity

💸 Token + Monetization Token: $CV3ai (ERC-20 on Base)

Model: Credit-based system (buy credits with fiat or $CV3ai)

Use Cases: Resume enhancements, job applications, credential verification

Goal: Enable non-crypto users while building an on-chain credential economy

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

CV3 (CV3AI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

CV3 Price Prediction (USD)

How much will CV3 (CV3AI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your CV3 (CV3AI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for CV3.

Check the CV3 price prediction now!

CV3AI to Local Currencies

CV3 (CV3AI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CV3 (CV3AI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CV3AI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CV3 (CV3AI)

How much is CV3 (CV3AI) worth today?
The live CV3AI price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CV3AI to USD price?
The current price of CV3AI to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of CV3?
The market cap for CV3AI is $ 178.69K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CV3AI?
The circulating supply of CV3AI is 990.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CV3AI?
CV3AI achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CV3AI?
CV3AI saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of CV3AI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CV3AI is -- USD.
Will CV3AI go higher this year?
CV3AI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CV3AI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 08:30:12 (UTC+8)

CV3 (CV3AI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,402.51
$110,402.51$110,402.51

-0.98%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,914.57
$3,914.57$3,914.57

-0.94%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02636
$0.02636$0.02636

-28.35%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$194.11
$194.11$194.11

-1.34%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.1117
$3.1117$3.1117

+18.85%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,914.57
$3,914.57$3,914.57

-0.94%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,402.51
$110,402.51$110,402.51

-0.98%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$194.11
$194.11$194.11

-1.34%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5496
$2.5496$2.5496

-2.92%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19244
$0.19244$0.19244

+0.69%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7674
$0.7674$0.7674

+2,969.60%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001876
$0.00001876$0.00001876

+272.96%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000015700
$0.00000000000015700$0.00000000000015700

+175.24%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00540
$0.00540$0.00540

+170.00%

BitcoinOS Logo

BitcoinOS

BOS

$0.00899
$0.00899$0.00899

+79.80%