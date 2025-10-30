CryptoPeso (CRP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.075909 $ 0.075909 $ 0.075909 24H Low $ 0.079026 $ 0.079026 $ 0.079026 24H High 24H Low $ 0.075909$ 0.075909 $ 0.075909 24H High $ 0.079026$ 0.079026 $ 0.079026 All Time High $ 0.110133$ 0.110133 $ 0.110133 Lowest Price $ 0.064376$ 0.064376 $ 0.064376 Price Change (1H) -0.13% Price Change (1D) -1.06% Price Change (7D) +3.61% Price Change (7D) +3.61%

CryptoPeso (CRP) real-time price is $0.077354. Over the past 24 hours, CRP traded between a low of $ 0.075909 and a high of $ 0.079026, showing active market volatility. CRP's all-time high price is $ 0.110133, while its all-time low price is $ 0.064376.

In terms of short-term performance, CRP has changed by -0.13% over the past hour, -1.06% over 24 hours, and +3.61% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CryptoPeso (CRP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.78M$ 1.78M $ 1.78M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.78M$ 1.78M $ 1.78M Circulation Supply 23.00M 23.00M 23.00M Total Supply 23,000,000.0 23,000,000.0 23,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CryptoPeso is $ 1.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRP is 23.00M, with a total supply of 23000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.78M.