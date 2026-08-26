Crypto Trading Fund Price Today

The live Crypto Trading Fund (CTF) price today is $ 0.01062563, with a 74.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current CTF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01062563 per CTF.

Crypto Trading Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,526,526, with a circulating supply of 237.92M CTF. During the last 24 hours, CTF traded between $ 0.01039876 (low) and $ 0.01122228 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.33, while the all-time low was $ 0.00713262.

In short-term performance, CTF moved +0.25% in the last hour and +38.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.08.

Crypto Trading Fund (CTF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.53M$ 2.53M $ 2.53M Volume (24H) $ 2.08$ 2.08 $ 2.08 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.53M$ 2.53M $ 2.53M Circulation Supply 237.92M 237.92M 237.92M Total Supply 237,915,571.5283748 237,915,571.5283748 237,915,571.5283748

The current Market Cap of Crypto Trading Fund is $ 2.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.08. The circulating supply of CTF is 237.92M, with a total supply of 237915571.5283748. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.53M.