Crypto Deal Token Price Today

The live Crypto Deal Token (CDT) price today is $ 0.052555, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current CDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.052555 per CDT.

Crypto Deal Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 28,958, with a circulating supply of 551.00K CDT. During the last 24 hours, CDT traded between $ 0.052539 (low) and $ 0.052576 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.27, while the all-time low was $ 0.051911.

In short-term performance, CDT moved -- in the last hour and +1.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.20.

Crypto Deal Token (CDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.96K$ 28.96K $ 28.96K Volume (24H) $ 6.20$ 6.20 $ 6.20 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.96K$ 28.96K $ 28.96K Circulation Supply 551.00K 551.00K 551.00K Total Supply 551,000.0 551,000.0 551,000.0

The current Market Cap of Crypto Deal Token is $ 28.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.20. The circulating supply of CDT is 551.00K, with a total supply of 551000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.96K.