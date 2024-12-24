Crodex Logo

$1.24
$1.24$1.24
+4.70%(1D)

Price of Crodex (CRX) Today

The live price of Crodex (CRX) today is 1.24 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 123.51K USD. CRX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crodex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.44 USD
- Crodex price change within the day is +4.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00K USD

Crodex (CRX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Crodex to USD was $ +0.055606.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crodex to USD was $ -0.3128393520.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crodex to USD was $ +0.9035614640.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crodex to USD was $ +0.3986880180983987.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.055606+4.71%
30 Days$ -0.3128393520-25.22%
60 Days$ +0.9035614640+72.87%
90 Days$ +0.3986880180983987+47.39%

Crodex (CRX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Crodex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.14
$ 1.14$ 1.14

$ 1.24
$ 1.24$ 1.24

$ 111.08
$ 111.08$ 111.08

+0.45%

+4.71%

-6.67%

Crodex (CRX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 123.51K
$ 123.51K$ 123.51K

$ 2.44
$ 2.44$ 2.44

100.00K
100.00K 100.00K

What is Crodex (CRX)

The most advanced FIRST AMM DEX on the Cronos Chain

CRX to Local Currencies

1 CRX to AUD
A$1.984
1 CRX to GBP
0.9796
1 CRX to EUR
1.1904
1 CRX to USD
$1.24
1 CRX to MYR
RM5.5676
1 CRX to TRY
43.6976
1 CRX to JPY
¥194.866
1 CRX to RUB
125.5128
1 CRX to INR
105.5116
1 CRX to IDR
Rp19,999.9972
1 CRX to PHP
72.6392
1 CRX to EGP
￡E.63.3392
1 CRX to BRL
R$7.6756
1 CRX to CAD
C$1.7732
1 CRX to BDT
148.3536
1 CRX to NGN
1,922.4712
1 CRX to UAH
52.1792
1 CRX to VES
Bs63.24
1 CRX to PKR
Rs345.8856
1 CRX to KZT
647.5156
1 CRX to THB
฿42.5196
1 CRX to TWD
NT$40.486
1 CRX to CHF
Fr1.1036
1 CRX to HKD
HK$9.6348
1 CRX to MAD
.د.م12.4868