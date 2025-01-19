CortexZero Price (CORTEXZERO)
The live price of CortexZero (CORTEXZERO) today is 0.0001433 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 143.30K USD. CORTEXZERO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CortexZero Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.45M USD
- CortexZero price change within the day is -84.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CORTEXZERO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CORTEXZERO price information.
During today, the price change of CortexZero to USD was $ -0.000780837812856138.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CortexZero to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CortexZero to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CortexZero to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000780837812856138
|-84.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CortexZero: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.09%
-84.49%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A multi-agent AI platform dissecting human nature’s first principles through iterative survival challenges and data-driven insights. Core dev has access to one of the founding partners of Two Sigma Ventures - the VC company of one of the biggest hedge funds in the world. Plans to raise seed round and scale after building organic foundation. Project devs are from academia space and are trying to bridge the gap between crypto and academia.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CORTEXZERO to AUD
A$0.000230713
|1 CORTEXZERO to GBP
￡0.000117506
|1 CORTEXZERO to EUR
€0.000139001
|1 CORTEXZERO to USD
$0.0001433
|1 CORTEXZERO to MYR
RM0.00064485
|1 CORTEXZERO to TRY
₺0.005077119
|1 CORTEXZERO to JPY
¥0.022393491
|1 CORTEXZERO to RUB
₽0.014686817
|1 CORTEXZERO to INR
₹0.012406914
|1 CORTEXZERO to IDR
Rp2.349179952
|1 CORTEXZERO to PHP
₱0.008390215
|1 CORTEXZERO to EGP
￡E.0.00722232
|1 CORTEXZERO to BRL
R$0.00087413
|1 CORTEXZERO to CAD
C$0.000206352
|1 CORTEXZERO to BDT
৳0.01741095
|1 CORTEXZERO to NGN
₦0.223208379
|1 CORTEXZERO to UAH
₴0.006034363
|1 CORTEXZERO to VES
Bs0.0077382
|1 CORTEXZERO to PKR
Rs0.039949174
|1 CORTEXZERO to KZT
₸0.076060774
|1 CORTEXZERO to THB
฿0.004928087
|1 CORTEXZERO to TWD
NT$0.004713137
|1 CORTEXZERO to CHF
Fr0.000130403
|1 CORTEXZERO to HKD
HK$0.001114874
|1 CORTEXZERO to MAD
.د.م0.001438732