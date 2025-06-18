CorionPlatform Price (CORXS)
The live price of CorionPlatform (CORXS) today is 0.00002304 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 23.03K USD. CORXS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CorionPlatform Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CorionPlatform price change within the day is -3.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.76M USD
During today, the price change of CorionPlatform to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CorionPlatform to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CorionPlatform to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CorionPlatform to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CorionPlatform: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.67%
-16.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CORXS is a meme token championing DeFi’s core values: fair launch, equal access, and decentralization. It is an experimental token designed to promote the original spirit of DeFi — fair launch, equal opportunity for all, and a truly decentralized environment. It serves as a playful yet principled initiative within the Solana ecosystem, with no VC backing, no pre-mine, and a 100% community-driven approach. CORXS aims to engage users not only through humor but also by encouraging participation in a transparent, inclusive, and censorship-resistant financial system.
