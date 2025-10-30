Concilium (CONCILIUM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 3.34 $ 3.34 $ 3.34 24H Low $ 3.52 $ 3.52 $ 3.52 24H High 24H Low $ 3.34$ 3.34 $ 3.34 24H High $ 3.52$ 3.52 $ 3.52 All Time High $ 5.57$ 5.57 $ 5.57 Lowest Price $ 1.16$ 1.16 $ 1.16 Price Change (1H) +0.32% Price Change (1D) +0.71% Price Change (7D) -5.40% Price Change (7D) -5.40%

Concilium (CONCILIUM) real-time price is $3.43. Over the past 24 hours, CONCILIUM traded between a low of $ 3.34 and a high of $ 3.52, showing active market volatility. CONCILIUM's all-time high price is $ 5.57, while its all-time low price is $ 1.16.

In terms of short-term performance, CONCILIUM has changed by +0.32% over the past hour, +0.71% over 24 hours, and -5.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Concilium (CONCILIUM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.63M$ 16.63M $ 16.63M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.05M$ 17.05M $ 17.05M Circulation Supply 4.88M 4.88M 4.88M Total Supply 4,999,999.999999373 4,999,999.999999373 4,999,999.999999373

The current Market Cap of Concilium is $ 16.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CONCILIUM is 4.88M, with a total supply of 4999999.999999373. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.05M.