Concilium is an emerging blockchain ecosystem whose main objective is to consolidate an active community in the crypto space and in the development of decentralized digital businesses.

During our first year of operation, we have managed to stabilize and position the value of our native token, $CONCILIUM, above 30 cents, an achievement driven by the synergy of our internal products and the real utility generated within the ecosystem.

Our project incubator, Brooder, has been a fundamental pillar in this growth, promoting the development and launch of multiple products, both our own and those of external partners, that bring tangible value to the community and the token.